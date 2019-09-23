A man has been convicted of causing the death of a young woman during a high-speed car chase.

Nathan Charles Phair, 23, of Castlebalfour Park in Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh, denied charges linked to the crash in which Natasha Carruthers died.

She was killed when the car he was driving hit a tree on 7 October 2017.

On Monday, Phair showed no emotion or reaction as the guilty pleas were read at Dungannon Crown Court.

He was convicted of dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily injury to a second passenger, driving while unfit and possessing and supplying drugs.

More to follow