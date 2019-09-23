Two women who gave up high-profile careers to join a Belfast convent left their congregation on Monday afternoon.

Martina Purdy, BBC News NI's former political correspondent, and Elaine Kelly, a former lawyer, will not be allowed to take their final vows.

Ms Purdy said it was not their choice to leave the convent where they have spent the past five years.

The women said they were told the congregation was "too small" to meet the standards required by the Church.

The former political correspondent left the BBC in October 2014 to join the Sisters of the Adoration on the Falls Road in West Belfast.

'Deeply painful'

The two women were the last of four - who had joined the convent since 2014 - to leave in recent weeks.

In a statement, Ms Purdy told BBC News NI the situation was "deeply painful for all concerned" as she had hoped to make her final vows in 2023.

"It was not my choice to leave the Belfast convent and such a beautiful congregation," she said.

She said her congregation had "grown too small to meet the standards of governance required in the Catholic Church".

"Consequently, my religious vows expired this afternoon [Monday] and I am no longer a Sister of Adoration," she added.

She said that during her time in the convent she had "had the time of her life" and, despite, the outcome she would "do it all again".

Ms Kelly said when she had entered the convent she believed it was for life.

"I never saw this moment coming when I would have to leave," she said.

She added that she "understood why it is not possible to continue in formation".

Speaking about her experience, she said: "It has all been very challenging, very exciting and very rewarding. It has taken me to the heights of love and trust of God."

The four women were the only new recruits in the world for that congregation.