Daylight hijacking of van at gunpoint in Belfast

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The van was reportedly stolen in broad daylight on Monday morning in the Grosvenor Road area

A parked van was reportedly hijacked at gunpoint by two assailants in Belfast on Monday morning.

The driver was approached by the men in the Grosvenor Road area, where he had parked, at about 10.20 BST.

One of the men was reportedly armed with a gun, and demanded the keys to the white Renault Traffic van.

They grabbed the keys and then drove away from the area in the vehicle, which was later found in the Lisvarna Heights area.

"The driver of the van was left very badly shaken by his ordeal," said Det Sgt Corrigan.

It was later found that a number of bags of cigarettes had been taken from the van.

The two men were described as having their faces covered and wearing hats and dark gloves.

One of the men was described as wearing a dark puffer style jacket and was of stocky build.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw two men with the vehicle in the Lisvarna Heights are to contact detectives.