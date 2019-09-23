Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Brendan Howlin claimed Sinn Féin's calls for a border poll were premature

The Irish Labour leader has criticised Sinn Féin's call for a border poll in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Brendan Howlin was speaking to the BBC at the Labour Party conference in Brighton on Monday.

Mr Howlin said that Sinn Féin's vice president Michelle O'Neill's calls were premature.

Mrs O'Neill said a no-deal Brexit was "incompatible with the Good Friday Agreement" and if it occurs then a poll on Irish unity offers the only answer.

Speaking at a fringe meeting at the Labour Party conference in Brighton on Sunday night, Mrs O'Neill said there could not be a "crash-out Brexit".

She claimed that Brexit had resulted in "the break up of the union", adding that "the genie is out of the bottle and it is not going back".

Image caption Michelle O'Neill made the comments at the Labour Party conference in Brighton

Mr Howlin said Mrs O'Neill's comments were "simplistic" and an "unwelcome suggestion right now".

He added that there needed to be a "profound debate" otherwise people would be buying "a pig in a poke".

Lewis Nesbitt, from the Northern Ireland constituency Labour Party, stated that Labour was "instrumental in forming peace in Ireland".

He added that the party must commit itself to the Good Friday Agreement to ensure future generations can enjoy "the peace I have".

Mrs O'Neill's remarks about a united Ireland referendum came after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn spoke about the possibility of a border poll.