A man who helped arm the IRA has admitted links to major bomb attacks, including one which targeted Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1984.

Patrick Ryan, a former priest from Tipperary, gave an interview to a BBC NI Spotlight series on the Troubles.

Mrs Thatcher once described him as having an "expert knowledge of bombing".

Asked if she was right to connect him to events like the Brighton bomb, he replied: "One hundred per cent."

Five people died when an IRA bomb exploded inside the Grand Hotel, where Margaret Thatcher's ruling Conservative Party was holding its annual conference.

The prime minister narrowly escaped injury in the attack on 12 October 1984.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Margaret Thatcher's bathroom in the Grand Hotel, Brighton, following the explosion

Episode three of Spotlight on the Troubles: A Secret History explores Mr Ryan's key role in IRA arms shipments from Libya.

In the programme, he takes credit for introducing the organisation to a type of timer unit it used to set-off bombs.

Asked if he had any regrets, Mr Ryan said: "I regret that I wasn't even more effective, absolutely.

"I would have liked to have been much more effective, but we didn't do too badly."

Mr Ryan was once the subject of an extradition battle after being arrested with cash and bomb-making materials in Belgium in 1988.

Repatriated to Ireland, the country refused to extradite him to the UK believing he would not receive a fair trial.

Those who died in the Brighton bomb were Anthony Berry MP, Roberta Wakeham, Eric Taylor, Muriel Maclean and Jeanne Shattock.

Many more were injured including Norman Tebbit, now a peer, and his wife.

The then trade secretary and his wife Margaret were lying in bed when their ceiling collapsed. Lady Tebbit remains paralysed to this day.

Patrick Magee, who planted the bomb, subsequently received eight life sentences, seven of them related to the bombing.

Four members of an IRA "active service unit" were also jailed for involvement in the plot.

Magee was released under the Good Friday Agreement in 1999.

