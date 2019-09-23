Image copyright PA Media

Holiday company Thomas Cook has collapsed.

The 178-year-old tour operator "ceased trading with immediate effect" at 02:00 BST on Monday putting 22,000 jobs at risk worldwide.

Northern Ireland holidaymakers are among 150,000 people who must be brought home in what has been described as the biggest ever peacetime repatriation.

Among them is Paul Dunn, from County Antrim, who is on holiday in Tunisia.

Mr Dunn, who is with his wife, Gael, Les Orangers beach resort in the town of Hammamet said he feared they may not get home from as planned.

On Saturday night, guests at the hotel, which is owed money by the tour operator, were prevented from leaving the resort for a time.

Image caption Paul Dunn has been on holiday in Tunisia for 10 days

Speaking to BBC News NI before the firm's collapse was confirmed on Sunday from Hammamet, the Cullybackey man said things had been "very" tense at the resort on Saturday night.

Mr Dunn is due to leave Tunisia on Wednesday, but said the next few days remain uncertain.

The BBC contacted both the Les Orangers resort and the British embassy in Tunisia but has not yet received a response from either.

Peter Fankhauser, Thomas Cook's chief executive, said the firm's collapse was a "matter of profound regret".

Commenting as the company entered compulsory liquidation, Mr Fankhauser also apologised to the firm's "millions of customers, and thousands of employees".

The tour operator's failure puts 22,000 jobs at risk worldwide, including 9,000 in the UK.