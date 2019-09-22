Image copyright Jonny Collins

Several roads in Sion Mills, County Tyrone, have been closed due to severe flooding.

Part of the main A5 road has been closed by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service following heavy rain.

Areas affected include Garden Terrace, Parkside Gardens and Melmount Road. The fire service is dealing with flooding at Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh.

SDLP councillor Cara Hunter said it was "the worst flooding" the area had seen in years.

"This is an ongoing problem. In Sion Mills we are seeing two, three feet of water and it is now entering homes," she added.

Image copyright Jonny Collins

She told the BBC that residents were leaving their houses to get sandbags.

Melvin Hall Community Centre has opened for anyone who has had to leave their home.