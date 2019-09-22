A fire in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter is being treated as arson by police.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to the fire at a derelict building on Donegall Street at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.

A section of the Cathedral Quarter was closed while firefighters tackled the blaze with six fire engines and an aerial ladder unit for several hours.

Staff at The Muddlers Club, opposite the building, praised the "quick action" of the fire service in a tweet.