Belfast Cathedral Quarter blaze was arson
- 22 September 2019
A fire in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter is being treated as arson by police.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to the fire at a derelict building on Donegall Street at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.
A section of the Cathedral Quarter was closed while firefighters tackled the blaze with six fire engines and an aerial ladder unit for several hours.
Staff at The Muddlers Club, opposite the building, praised the "quick action" of the fire service in a tweet.
Thank you to the fast and quick action of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service.— The Muddlers Club (@TheMuddlersClub) September 21, 2019
The restaurant was not affected by the fire in the building opposite & we will be back on Tuesday afternoon as normal. Thank you for your continued support.
Happy weekend #TMCB pic.twitter.com/dPQlUOHIKo
