Belfast: Firefighters tackle blaze in Cathedral Quarter
- 21 September 2019
Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in the Cathedral Quarter area of Belfast.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it received a report of a fire at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.
It said four fire engines and an aerial ladder unit were sent to tackle the fire at a derelict building in Donegall Street.
A section of the Cathedral Quarter has been closed.
Part of Belfast’s Cathedral 1/4 closed off as @NIFRSOFFICIAL deal with a fire at a building. Lower Donegal Street and part of Warning Street closed off. @BBCNewsNI @bbcnewsline pic.twitter.com/nsSC19vo01— Barra Best (@barrabest) September 21, 2019
