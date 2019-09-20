Former Bishop of Derry Seamus Hegarty dies at 79

Image caption The former Catholic Bishop of Derry, Seamus Hegarty, filmed before his retirement in 2011

The former Catholic Bishop of Derry, Seamus Hegarty, has died at the age of 79.

He died at Letterkenny University Hospital in County Donegal, where he was receiving treatment, according to the Catholic Communications Office.

Dr Hegarty led the diocese of Derry from 1994 to 2011, when he retired due to an "irreversible and progressive" illness.

Before that, he served as the Bishop of Raphoe.