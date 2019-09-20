Image copyright PSNI Image caption Ms Smyth was last seen in April 2017. Her body has never been found.

Police in the Republic of Ireland have completed their searches in County Louth for the body of a Belfast woman.

Saoirse Smyth was last seen in April 2017. Her body has never been found.

An Garda Síochána confirmed in a statement a search for the 28-year-old in Omeath concluded on Friday, and "nothing of significance" was found.

Gardaí are assisting the Police Service of Northern Ireland in their investigation into her murder.

Image caption Searches took place in Omeath using specialist equipment

In July 2018, officers from both police forces carried out a technical examination of a house in Omeath.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Image caption The Police Service of Northern Ireland is leading the investigation into the murder of Saoirse Smyth

An Garda Síochána also confirmed on Friday it will continue to support their colleagues from the PSNI in relation to this investigation.