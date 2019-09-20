Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The so-called Hooded Men claim they were tortured by the Army in 1971

A group known as the Hooded Men have won the latest stage of a legal battle to force an investigation into alleged torture by the security forces in 1971.

The Court of Appeal in Belfast dismissed an appeal by police against a ruling that detectives should revisit a decision to end their inquiry.

Fourteen men claimed they were subjected to torture after being held without trial in Northern Ireland.

The dismissal of the police appeal was a majority decision by the judges.

The Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan, Northern Ireland's most senior judge, said the treatment of the men "would, if it occurred today, properly be characterised as torture".

One of the three judges dissented with that conclusion.

'Deep interrogation'

Nine of the 14 Hooded Men - who were interned without trial during the Troubles - are alive.

They claim they were subjected to "deep interrogation" by security forces during their detention in Northern Ireland in 1971.

The men said they were forced to listen to constant loud static noise; deprived of sleep, food and water; forced to stand in a stress position and beaten if they fell.

They also said they were hooded and thrown to the ground from helicopters - in spite of being near ground level they had been told they were hundreds of feet in the air.

In 2014 the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) decided there was not enough evidence to warrant an investigation.

But the PSNI's decision was quashed by a High Court ruling in October 2017.

That ruling followed a legal challenge in the High Court by the surviving members of the group, who wanted a new investigation into how they were treated.

In 1978 the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) held that the UK had carried out inhuman and degrading treatment but fell short of defining that as torture.

In 2014 the Irish government said it would ask the ECHR to revise the 1978 judgement.

That was rejected by the ECHR in March last year.

The Irish government appealed the ruling that the UK did not torture the men - that was rejected in September 2018.