Most councillors want the Department for Infrastructure to remove paramilitary flags from lamp posts

Belfast councillors are due to meet on Friday to discuss the removal of paramilitary flags from the city.

The council attempted to take action during the summer but stepped back after receiving legal advice.

Most of the complaints in Belfast have been about loyalist paramilitary flags.

In July, councillors voted to take a case against Stormont's Department for Infrastructure over its refusal to remove paramilitary flags from its property - lamp posts, for example.

The Sinn Féin motion was passed by 34 votes to 18, with unionist councillors opposing the move.

However, no legal action was taken at that time.

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: "Members were advised the legal opinion had stated that before council would begin any proceedings, an equality screening was recommended.

"Members agreed that the issue should be referred back to council's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee for further discussion."

The all-party committee is due to meet at Belfast City Hall on Friday.