Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Kevin Lunney, who was abducted and assaulted, was a close associate of Sean Quinn, who was once Ireland's richest man

The abduction and assault of a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings in County Fermanagh has been described as "barbaric" by the company's founder.

Seán Quinn said his family were "outraged" by the attack but would "take the flack" and be blamed for it.

Mr Quinn made the comments in an interview on Northern Sound's The Joe Finnegan Show.

Kevin Lunney, 50, was driving from work to his home in Kinawley when he was attacked at 18:40 BST on Tuesday.

Two of Northern Ireland's main trade bodies, the Mineral Products Association NI and Manufacturing NI, have condemned the attack and asked to meet PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

Manufacturing NI chief executive Stephen Kelly said the "unwarranted assault" was "also an attack on the 830 employees at Quinns... and the entire manufacturing industry across Ireland".

'Family are outraged'

Mr Quinn, who was once Ireland's richest man, owned Quinn Industrial Holdings until the company collapsed and it was bought over by businessmen backed by three investment funds.

He was employed by a consultant at his former company but left his role in 2016.

He later said he was forced out and his family had been "stabbed in the back".

"Anybody with any sense of any morals would of course condemn that (the attack)," he told Northern Sound.

Image copyright QIH Image caption Kevin Lunney is the chief operating officer at Quinn Industrial Holdings

"There is no other way around it, and my family has been on and they are outraged as well. And they have been onto me that we are going to take the flack for this and that we are going to be blamed for this."

'Severe and savage beating'

He added: "These guys pushed me out, they sacked me, three and a half years ago, and I have had no correspondence, or no dealings, no arguments, no fights or anything with them since."

After the attack on Tuesday, Mr Lunney was found 22 miles away from his home in Kinawley on the side of a road in County Cavan.

Detectives on both sides of the Irish border are investigating the attack.

PSNI Supt Clive Beatty said: "His injuries are severe and savage. Although not life threatening, they will definitely be life changing.

"Four masked men appeared, smashed the windows of Mr Lunney's vehicle, forcibly removed him from the vehicle and bundled him into the boot of a black Audi saloon and drove him away from his home."