There's only one story in town in Thursday's papers: The abduction and assault of a prominent businessman.

On Tuesday, Kevin Lunney, a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings, was abducted in County Fermanagh before being beaten and left at the side of a road in County Cavan.

The papers all have a different take on the incident.

"CIRA thought to have been involved in Lunney attack," is the headline in the Irish News.

Sources tell the paper that Continuity IRA members in County Fermanagh linked up with Real IRA members in an attack carried out with "military precision".

It says there have been more than 70 incidents of attacks and intimidation of management at the Quinn Industrial Holdings in the last two years.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is appealing for information on the attack.

Image copyright QIH Image caption Kevin Lunney is the chief operating officer at Quinn Industrial Holdings

In the Belfast Telegraph, there is frustration from the company's Chairman Adrian Barden who feels more should have been done to protect his colleague.

He is angry the director did not have better protection, he tells the paper.

The News Letter headline quotes the PSNI's words that this was a "severe and savage" attack.

The paper reports that in recent years, insulting posters of Mr Lunney had been erected in Derrylin in County Fermanagh.

There had been a police presence around the company's premises for two days before the abduction during a board of directors conference.

'Large sledgehammer, very small nut'

There's a controversial story on the front page of The Irish News.

It's the subject of many a spiky-worded Twitter war; friendships have been ruined and families divided. A debate has raged for years over which is better: Tayto from Northern Ireland or Tayto from the Republic of Ireland.

Now legal action has being taken in the name of the famous crisps. What would Mr Tayto say?

A County Down trader who breached Northern Ireland Tayto's trademark by selling the same name brand from the Republic, may be liable for damages, the paper reports.

The sole trader claims he "only made around £500 profit" from the sale of the crisps, which manufactured in the Republic, to shops and pubs in NI, a judge heard.

His lawyer argued that the Northern Ireland company was "using a very large sledgehammer to crack a very small nut".

A lawyer for the County Armagh firm said the case was about protecting its trademark.

The trader's barrister confirmed the breach was admitted and made the point that the case did not involve counterfeit goods but those that had been "legally purchased".

The judge said the case was "not at the higher end of the scale of either culpability or breach" but was nonetheless a breach.

Elsewhere, the News Letter reports a sad incident under the headline: "Mum's vigil at baby's grave".

It says that a woman has spent four hours at her baby daughter's grave after thieves stole keepsakes from the plot.

Kelly Watson's daughter Tamara-Rose died shortly after birth four years ago.

Her mother erected a plaque with her name on and lights around it, which has been stolen.

Ms Watson tells the paper she has stayed at the grave to prevent further thefts.

"My heart is ripped to pieces. Its a sick thing to do," she says.

Meanwhile, in the Belfast Telegraph, we meet a floral queen from County Tyrone.

Bernie McKenna, from Castlecaulfield, won a Translink "champion" award after her work on flower displays in the village and amongst the community.

Mrs McKenna tells the paper she was "delighted" and had not known she was nominated.

"We love keeping our village clean and tidy," she says, adding that a "mixed bunch" of children come along every weekend to do gardening and litter picking.

Elsewhere in the Ulster in Bloom competition, Londonderry took home the prize for best city and Ballymena scooped best small city.

Blooming marvellous.