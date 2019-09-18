Image caption Charlotte Murray was 34 when she was reported missing in 2012

A mobile phone belonging to Co Tyrone woman allegedly murdered by her former fiancé was used to send and receive text messages in the fortnight after she allegedly disappeared.

Charlotte Murray disappeared nearly seven years ago.

Her former fiancé, Johnny Miller, 48, is on trial for her murder, but denies the charge.

The exact location of her phone, or one used by Mr Miller cannot be determined.

All that can be said is that they were operated within the catchment area of one or a number of cell sites.

Text messages

The 34-year-old Omagh woman allegedly disappeared around Halloween 2012, from the Roxborough Heights home in The Moy, she'd shared with Mr Miller.

Originally from Coleraine, Mr Miller with an address in Redford Park in Dungannon, denies murdering her sometime between October 30, and November 2, 2012.

A police officer told Dungannon Crown Court that an examination of the couple's mobile phone records revealed that calls and text messages were made and received by both phones between 2 November and 15 November 2012.

One text on 11 November was sent from Ms Murray's phone and, within seconds, received by Mr Murray's phone.

It also emerged that both phones were connecting to the same cell site which could be detected at Roxborough Heights.

Image caption Johnny Miller denies murdering his fiancee Charlotte Murray

While the officer claimed his findings were "consistent with the handsets being at the location of Roxborough Heights".

But under cross examination from defence QC Orlando Pownall, the officer said that "the phones could be anywhere where the cell provides coverage".

He said six cell sites were detected at the house, the furthest being in Keady about 15km away.

The expert further agreed the records showed that Charlotte's phone had been in Belfast on the October 25 and 30th, but not in the city after the 31st.

'No contact'

The court also heard that Mr Miller was initially interviewed as a witness by police after Charlotte's disappearance was reported by her family in May 2013.

He told them after their relationship had ended she had gone to Belfast to start a new job at the end of October or the start of November.

He said: "I have thought a lot about it but can't remember the exact date."

Over the next couple of days he said he received text messages from her while he was at work at the Cohannon Inn to say she was collecting the rest of her clothes and other items which he had boxed up.

"She then texted something like don't text me again. Since then, I had no other contact with her," he told police.

The trial continues.