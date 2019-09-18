Image copyright PSNI Image caption Cannabis with an estimated street value of £1m was found in a modified fuel tank in Dromore

Three men who pleaded guilty to their roles in importing and possession of nearly £1m worth of herbal cannabis have been jailed at Newry Crown Court.

The drugs were seized in Dromore, County Down, in March 2018 after police searched a fuel tank that had been modified to contain the drug.

It had been transported from Spain via the Republic of Ireland.

The seizure followed a cross-border operation between the PSNI, Gardaí (Irish police) and customs officials.

'Low IQ'

James McAleese, of Terryhoogan Road in Scarva was described in court as the man behind the crime.

The 44-year-old received a three-year sentence.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police released photos of the operation to recover the drugs

Kevin McPolin, 33, from Linenfields in Banbridge, drove the drugs across the Irish border.

He received a 30-month sentence.

Niall Leonard Patrick Mallon of Laurel Mews in Dromore accompanied McPolin on that trip.

The judge said his culpability was less than the others, partly due to his low IQ.

Mallon, 39, received a two-year sentence.

Half of their sentences are to be served in custody and the other half on licence.

Speaking outside Newry Crown Court after the sentencing, Det Insp Chris Miller said the investigation "took a significant amount of drugs off our streets".

"This outcome was only possible because of the close working relationship we have with An Garda Siochana and other partner agencies under the banner of the Cross-border Joint Agency Taskforce."

He added that working together meant they were able to "identify the supply routes and identify those involved."