A man has suffered serious injuries after he was abducted from his County Fermanagh home and beaten before being left at the side of a road in the Republic of Ireland.

The man, 50, was taken from his home in Derrylin at about 18:40 BST on Tuesday.

He was found about 22 miles (35km) away in Cornafean in County Cavan at about 21:00 and was taken to hospital.

Detectives on both sides of the Irish border are investigating what they have described as a "horrific attack".

The man had injuries to his face and leg and was found by local residents.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it wanted information about the abduction.

It appealed for anyone who saw a black Audi saloon being driven in Derrylin or Swanlinbar in County Cavan to contact detectives.

PSNI Det Insp Trevor Stevenson added: "This was a horrific attack and we are liaising with our colleagues at An Garda Síochána (Irish police force)."