One story dominates Tuesday's papers, an interview with a veteran republican who says that former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams was in the IRA.

"Adams was at very top of IRA says ex-Provo" reads the headline in the Belfast Telegraph.

"Adams was 'army council' members says IRA veteran," reads the lead in the Irish News.

The Daily Mirror's headline reads: "Adams WAS in IRA," choosing to colour "WAS" in red, to make the point.

While the News Letter opts for: "Adams sat with me on army council: IRA man."

All four stories stem from BBC NI's Spotlight documentary, Spotlight on the Troubles: A Secret History which is due to screen later on Tuesday.

The Irish News features a large photograph of Gerry Adams with long black hair and steel-rimmed glasses.

Alison Morris reports the words of veteran republican Des Long who claimed he sat opposite Gerry Adams at IRA meetings.

"You don't get to be on the army council unless you're a volunteer," he said.

The Louth TD and former party leader has always denied being a member of the IRA.

Sinn Féin did not cooperate in the making of the documentary and Mr Long parted ways with mainstream republicans in 1986, the Irish News reports.

The Mirror uses the same old photograph of Gerry Adams and under the headline, carries the straps: "TV series alleges he was 'chief of staff'" and "But he never 'used pistol or threw bomb'".

The paper goes large on headline but small on text, informing readers that an "ex-Provo boss and a senior British Army figure" are among those who back the claim in the programme.

In the Belfast Telegraph, Ivan Little reports that Des Long told the BBC Spotlight team that he would probably be shot for what he said.

In the News Letter's report on the same story, political editor Sam McBride notes that Mary Lou McDonald, who succeeded Mr Adams as party leader more than a year ago, told the paper that she believed his denials of ever having been in the IRA.

If you haven't heard of Brexit, chances are you have been living under a rock.

However The Irish News reports that the UK government is taking no chances and has spent more than £250,000 on Facebook ads to "prepare the public" for leaving the EU.

It is part of the "Get ready for Brexit" campaign.

The paper reports that spending figures have not yet been released so the total spent "is likely to be higher".

An American invader has long been terrorising natives in the UK and Ireland.

UK populations of red squirrels are under threat due to habitat loss, as well as through direct competition and the deadly effects of squirrel poxvirus following the introduction of the grey squirrel from North America.

However there is hope that once again reds will frolic in a Country Antrim park, which is set to become a "haven" for them, reports the Belfast Telegraph.

However an environmental group, alongside Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, is making a bid to reintroduce the furry friends into a woodland enclosure at Carnfunnock Country Park.

A breeding programme has been ongoing at Belfast Zoo.

Joe Dowdall from Ballygall Biodiversity Group tells the paper that people must be educated that grey squirrels are a "pest".

"We hope by releasing these wonderful creatures into the woodland not only will the population grow but we can continue to raise awareness of the issues facing reds with walks and trails," he adds.

Image caption Daniel O'Donnell said a scammer is using his image and name to ask for bogus donations

He's sung in Royal Albert Hall, in the Grand Ole Opry and for the pope.

Now Ireland's favourite crooner Daniel O'Donnell (who else) is set to sing in a storage unit.

But why? Has the famous singer fallen on hard times?

Of course not.

The News Letter reports that O'Donnell is doing the gig as a favour to his son-in-law Gavin, who is married to wife Majella's daughter Siobhan.

The Portadown man owns a self storage a facility and has enlisted the help of his famous father-in-law to launch the business.