Image caption The library has opened at the Skainos Centre in east Belfast

A new Irish language library has opened in east Belfast.

The facility in the Skainos Centre on the Newtownards Road contains about 2,000 books.

It has been opened due to the increasing number of people learning Irish at the centre.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Sinn Féin's John Finucane, along with UUP and Progressive Unionist Party politicians, attended the opening of the library on Monday.

The Skainos Centre began running Irish language classes seven years ago.

Linda Ervine, from Turas, which runs the classes, said the number of language learners had grown substantially since then.

Image caption Linda Ervine said about 270 people signed up for Irish classes at the centre last year

"We started the classes seven years ago and there were about twenty-odd people," she said.

"Last year was our biggest year yet, with over 270 people signing up.

"We run our own GCSE class and a number of people got A* and A, and we also send people out to do A-Level and the diploma at Ulster University.

"And now five people, who just happen to be all from the unionist community, will be starting degrees at Ulster University and Queen's University this September."

Mr Finucane was making his first visit to the Irish classes at the centre for the opening of the library.

Image caption Lord Mayor John Finucane said he was impressed by the number of people learning the language in east Belfast

He said he was impressed by the number of people learning Irish in east Belfast.

"They have a real passion and commitment to the language and the language, as we know, is for everybody," he said.

"I think the numbers are the envy of across Belfast.

"I don't think Irish classes in north, south or west [Belfast] are getting over 270, so they need to be congratulated."

Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen and PUP councillor Dr John Kyle were also among those at the event to mark the library's official opening.

Meanwhile, an Irish language centre in Londonderry celebrated its 10th birthday at the weekend.

Derry Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin is housed in a striking building in Great James Street, which has won several architectural awards.

It is named after the grandfather of its education officer Dáire Ni Chanáin.

"I come in and chat to people and tell them that's my granda in that picture, and I'm hearing all these great stories about him and all the great works that he did," she said.

"It's really inspirational and it inspires me to go and work really work hard to promote the language as well."

According to the arts director Eibhlín Ní Dhochartaigh, Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin has big plans for the future.

"We've come from being this iconic building that opened 10 years ago to moving forward to developing a cultural quarter, a Gaeltacht quarter, here - a series of four buildings," she said.