Soldier F Bloody Sunday murder case due in court

Image copyright Handout/Wray family Image caption Soldier F is to be charged with the murder of William McKinney and James Wray

The case of the Army veteran facing a murder trial over Bloody Sunday is due in court for the first time on Wednesday.

Soldier F, now in his 60s, is unlikely to appear in person at Londonderry Magistrates' Court.

Instead, his legal team is expected to challenge the case against him at an initial hearing which will be procedural in nature.

Soldier F faces two counts of murder and five of attempted murder.

Thirteen people were killed and 15 wounded when members of the Army's Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in Derry on Sunday, 30 January 1972.

The day became known as Bloody Sunday.

Image copyright PA/Paul Faith Image caption Thousands of people took part in the civil rights march in Derry

The Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service decided in March that Soldier F, as he was known at the Bloody Sunday public inquiry, would be the only ex-paratrooper to be charged.

The former soldier was served with a court summons in recent weeks.

He is to be charged with murdering James Wray, 22, and William McKinney, 27.

The attempted murder charges relate to Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O'Donnell.

A fifth attempted murder charge - not revealed earlier this year - relates to persons unknown.

Relatives of those killed and injured on Bloody Sunday are planning to walk together to the Bishop Street court on Wednesday morning.