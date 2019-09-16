Image caption Charlotte Murray was 34 when she was reported missing in 2012

A County Tyrone woman allegedly murdered by her fiance told a GP she was depressed and had thoughts of self harm most days in the months before she went missing.

Charlotte Murray, originally from Omagh, was last seen in October 2012.

She had been living in Moy in County Tyrone with John Patrick Miller.

The chef, who is 48 and from Redford Park in Dungannon, County Tyrone, is charged with her murder on a date between 30 October and 2 November 2012.

A doctor told the trial at Dungannon Crown Court that he saw Ms Murray in August 2012.

She told him she had felt depressed for several months and had thoughts of deliberate self harm most days but that she did not have any active suicidal plans.

He prescribed her anti-depressant medication and made an urgent referral to a psychiatrist.

'Blank it out'

Another report revealed previous incidents of self harm.

She told a psychiatrist she felt "overwhelmed" and that she "needed space".

She described Mr Miller as a "nice guy" but that there was not much of a bond and she wanted to leave but she feared being isolated.

Image caption Johnny Miller denies murdering his fiancee Charlotte Murray

In a follow-up review in October 2012, the psychiatrist noted: "She feels undeserving of her partner's support of her at present."

She continued to drink heavily and was not prepared to reduce that as she wanted to "blank it out".

The report stated: "She does enjoy and value life and she denies suicidal ideation. She won't let this win but can't exist like this for much longer."

A defence barrister summed up the report asking the doctor: "She was a troubled soul?"

The doctor replied "She appears to be."

'£1,200 never repaid'

A police officer who investigated Ms Murray's disappearance said he spoke to Mr Miller at the house they had shared at Roxborough Heights in Moy in May 2013.

He said Mr Miller appeared normal, was cooperative and told him Ms Murray had gone to Belfast to start a job in internet sales.

He also told police she had withdrawn up to £1,200 from the credit union in May that subsequent inquiries revealed was never repaid.

Mr Miller said Ms Murray was under investigation for working while also claiming benefit.

It was also revealed that two withdrawals of £20 had been debited from Ms Murray's bank account from cash machines in Belfast city centre on 31 October and 1 November 2012.

The police officer said he asked Mr Miller about the vehicle Ms Murray had been driving.

He said he assumed she had driven it away and taken it to Belfast and Mr Millar had not told him that he had sold it.

The trial continues.