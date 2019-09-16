Image copyright PSNI Image caption Ms Smyth was last seen in April 2017. Her body has never been found.

Police in the Republic of Ireland have begun searching woods in County Louth for the body of a Belfast woman.

Saoirse Smyth, 28, was last seen in April 2017. Her body has never been found.

An Garda Síochána is assisting the Police Service of Northern Ireland in their investigation into her murder.

On Monday, officers began searching for her in a forested area of Omeath using specialist equipment and trained dogs.

In July 2018, officers from both police forces carried out a technical examination of a house in Omeath.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.