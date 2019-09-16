Newtownards: Three men arrested on suspicion of rape freed
16 September 2019
Three men who were arrested on suspicion of rape have been released on bail.
It follows the report of a serious sexual assault in Newtownards, County Down.
A young woman said she had been assaulted by a number of men at about 06:25 BST on Sunday, at Londonderry Park near Portaferry Road.
The arrested men - aged 18, 19, and 28 - have been released pending further inquiries.