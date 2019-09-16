Image caption The former Kincora Boys' home in east Belfast

Two tragic deaths, a Ballymena bus company's changing fortunes and the old secrets of a children's home lead this morning's front pages.

On the front page of the Belfast Telegraph we hear about an "official clampdown" on documents relating to the infamous Kincora Boys' home in east Belfast.

The paper claims that a classified file on the former home will remain locked in official archives until 2085.

Nineteen files are held in the Public Records Office of NI but "closed to public scrutiny".

Some remain at least partially shut, the paper says.

However UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt warns that that secrecy simply leads to more questions.

"The suspicion is they are hiding something," he says.

"Is that legitimate? We can't make that judgement when we don't know what is in there," he adds.

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities said the files were closed because they contain "sensitive personal data".

"It is an extended closed period to protect the names and other personal details of victims and comply with data protection legislation," they added.

The front of the Irish News is solemn, with the paper reporting on two deaths: A retired teacher in County Tyrone and a teenage football player from Belfast.

Rían Nolan, 14, from west Belfast died, after a "long battle with illness".

The death of the St James Swift under-16s has "devastated" the team.

Team manager Gerard Tate tells the paper: "We waited until after they had played and I called the kids over to tell them, it was terrible.

"They are all heartbroken. Rían was just a brilliant kid who loved his football."

'Chat and the craic'

In Dungannon Bridget Currie, who was in her 70s, was killed after being hit by a car while walking along the Quintinmanus Road on Sunday.

The pensioner, who taught at St Patrick's Primary school in the town, was described as "caring and sincere".

Edendork GAC said Mrs Currie as a "quiet and unassuming but a woman who loved chat and the craic".

Her sister Aileen, who is in her 60s, was also injured but a Southern Health Trust spokeswoman said she was in a stable condition.

Image caption Wrightbus is one of Ballymena's largest employers

Are Wrightbus problems set to be over? The County Antrim bus firm is up for sale amid financial problems.

The paper says the company, who produced the famous "Boris bus" for London could collapse.

However a major business man has confirmed that he is trying buy by the company.

A spokesman tells the paper that Wrightbus is confident about its future and is in final bids from investors.

Northern Ireland business man Darren Donnelly has confirmed he is trying to buy the company.