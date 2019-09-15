Newtownards: Man arrested on suspicion of rape
- 15 September 2019
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a serious sexual assault in Newtownards, County Down.
At about 06:25 BST on Sunday, a young female reported being assaulted by a number of males in the Londonderry Park area of the Portaferry Road.
The arrested man remains in police custody at this time.
Police are appealing to anyone with information or who was in the vicinity early on Sunday to come forward.