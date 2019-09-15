Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A woman reported being assaulted by a number of males in the vicinity of Londonderry Park in Newtownards

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a serious sexual assault in Newtownards, County Down.

At about 06:25 BST on Sunday, a young female reported being assaulted by a number of males in the Londonderry Park area of the Portaferry Road.

The arrested man remains in police custody at this time.

Police are appealing to anyone with information or who was in the vicinity early on Sunday to come forward.