Image copyright Presseye/ William Cherry Image caption The 'I Dreamed a Dream' singer wowed the crowds at the Titanic slipways

Susan Boyle has wowed the crowds at BBC Proms in the Park at the Titanic slipways.

A decade after becoming a singing sensation due to stunning performances on a TV talent show, she was performing for the first time in Belfast.

On Saturday night she took to the stage with the Australian tenor Mark Vincent and the Ulster Orchestra.

Around 10,000 people attended the sold-out concert at the iconic Titanic slipways in the city.

'Let me at it!'

Shortly before her rehearsal on Friday, Ms Boyle told BBC News NI she was excited about singing in Belfast and at the Proms.

"It seems very surreal, because one minute you're watching it on television and the next, you're actually doing it," she said.

"I'm very excited, it's my very first time in Belfast and it's a beautiful place to be in. I can't wait - let me at it!"

Co-headlining the event was Mark Vincent, who regaled the crowds with stories of growing up in an Italian family in Australia.

A highlight of the evening came with his version of 'Nessun dorma', the aria from Puccini's Turandot, a number forever linked to the late Luciano Pavarotti.

Image copyright Press Eye/ William Cherry Image caption Mark Vincent grew up in an Italian family in Australia

The crowds were also treated to some of the best young talent around.

Acclaimed violinist Ziyu He, aged just 20 and having performed with some of the world's best orchestras, put on a display of outstanding virtuosity.

Image copyright Press Eye/ William Cherry

Also taking to the stage was German pianist Elisabeth Brauss, a BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist, and local musician Tom Myles, a finalist in woodwind category of BBC Young Musician 2018.

Image copyright Presseye/ William Cherry Image caption Clarinettist Tom Myles was flying the flag for local talent

Image copyright Press Eye/ William Cherry Image caption Pianist Elisabeth Brauss is a BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist

Highlights from the performance will be broadcast on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC Four will also show a television highlights programme on Sunday 22 September at 17:35 BST and 19:00 BST respectively.