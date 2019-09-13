Image caption The bomb was found under the officer's car at Shandon Park Golf Club

A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer in east Belfast.

A bomb was discovered under the officer's car at Shandon Park Golf Club early on 1 June.

Peter Thomas Granaghan, 38, from Blackrock Park, Belleek, County Fermanagh is also charged with making explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

His solicitor told the court his client "maintains his innocence".

He is also charged with possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

Granaghan was arrested in Belleek on Wednesday and appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court.

Handcuffed and dressed in a grey sweatshirt, he gave a thumbs-up signal to friends in the public gallery as he was led into court.

No application for bail was made.

Image caption Police and Army bomb disposal experts made the device safe

The detective who gave evidence during the short hearing set out the grounds for bringing charges.

He said items were seized at the scene for forensic examination and DNA was located on two separate pieces of wire.

He added that the profile matched the defendant.

Granaghan was remanded into custody to appear in court again later in September.

Shandon Park Golf Club had to close for 24 hours following the discovery of the bomb.

Army bomb disposal experts were called to the scene and carried out a controlled explosion.

The club is about a mile from the headquarters of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI)