Image caption Police at the scene at Shandon Park Golf Club in June

A 38-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer in east Belfast in June.

A bomb was found under the serving officer's car on 1 June at Shandon Park Golf Club.

The man, who was arrested in Belleek on Wednesday, was also charged with making explosives with intent to endanger life and possessing explosives.

Police said he will appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday 13 September.