Image caption The refurbishment of the Grand Opera House is planned ahead of its 125th anniversary in 2020

Almost 120 jobs are at risk of redundancy at the Grand Opera House in Belfast.

The theatre is set to undergo a major restoration programme and said there is a risk it will not be able to pay all employees while it is closed.

The restoration programme is due to start next January and last 10 months.

The Grand Opera House Trust has just completed a three-month consultation period with employees and plans one-to-one meetings with affected staff.

It has identified 119 roles at risk of redundancy, but said it had offered extended unpaid leave or voluntary redundancy in order to avoid compulsory redundancies.

The theatre told the Belfast Telegraph it would retain about 40 jobs during the closure period for operational reasons.

"We fully appreciate this is an unsettling time for colleagues and have assured all staff of our commitment to ongoing and regular engagement throughout this process," a spokesperson said.

"We believe that we have reached a fair and balanced set of options while also recognising the current financial constraints of the trust, coupled with its charitable status obligations.

"We are encouraged by the response from many colleagues to our proposals so far and look forward to concluding the next phase of individual consultations so we can bring much-needed clarity to all concerned.

"We will continue to offer support services to our staff both during and after this time."