Image caption James Wray and William McKinney were among 13 people shot dead at a civil rights march

The former soldier charged with two murders on Bloody Sunday will not be in court next week when the case comes before a magistrate in Londonderry.

The veteran, known as Soldier F, is accused of killing James Wray and William McKinney in 1972, as well as four counts of attempted murder.

The case is due in court for the first time on Wednesday following a decision made in March to bring charges.

It is understood the former paratrooper will be represented by his legal team.

The relatives of the Bloody Sunday families have been informed.

Soldier F, now in his sixties, is not compelled to attend a first committal hearing if his lawyers are to mount a challenge to proceedings.