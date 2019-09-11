Northern Ireland

Shandon Park golf club bomb: Man arrested over attempted police murder

  • 11 September 2019
A Belfast golf club has been evacuated after a suspicious device was found under a car
Image caption Police at the scene at Shandon Park Golf Club in June

A 38-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of a police officer in east Belfast.

It relates to an attack in the Shandon Park area at the start of June, when a bomb was found under a police officer's car at a golf club.

Officers investigating the incident arrested the individual in Beleek, County Fermanagh on Wednesday morning.

He will be taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave for questioning.

