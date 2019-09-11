Man extradited from Republic on terrorism charges

A 37-year-old man has been extradited from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland on terrorism charges.

The man appeared before Newry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday afternoon.

He was originally arrested in November 2014, along with a number of others in the Ardcarn Park area of Newry.

He first appeared before Newry Magistrates' Court on 24 October 2016. He was later released on bail to live at an approved address in the Republic.

At that time he was charged with a number of terrorism-related offences.

These included membership of a proscribed organisation, conspiracy to possess explosives with intent to endanger life, preparation of terrorist acts, and receiving training or instruction in the making or use of weapons for terrorism.

An application for extradition was made by the PSNI after the man was prosecuted in the Republic for offences committed while living there on bail.

The man was remanded in court and is due to appear again on 9 October.