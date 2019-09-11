Belfast stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder
- 11 September 2019
A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an article or blade in a public place.
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning, with all charges to be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, as is normal procedure.
It relates to a stabbing in Donegall Square West in Belfast on Tuesday.
The incident happened inside the Scottish Provident building shortly before 14:00 BST.