Image copyright Other Image caption Charlotte Murray was 34 when she was reported missing in 2012

The former fiance of a County Tyrone woman who went missing seven years ago has gone on trial accused of her murder.

Charlotte Murray was last seen in late 2012 and reported missing by her family in early 2013.

The 34-year-old's body has never been found and, in 2017, police said they believed she had been murdered.

John Miller, 48, of Redford Park in Dungannon, denies killing Miss Murray between 30 October and 2 November 2012.

The couple shared a house in Moy's Roxborough Heights and Miss Murray, who was originally from Omagh, worked in the Cohannon Inn nearby.

Shortly before her disappearance, she had been looking for other work and had been offered a sales job in Belfast.

Image caption John Miller denies murdering his fiance

She was reported missing by her twin sister Denise as her family became increasingly worried by the lack of contact.

Opening the case for the prosecution at Dungannon Crown Court, a lawyer said blood stains matching the DNA profile of Charlotte Murray had been found in the bathroom of her house.

While the blood stains did not pinpoint exactly when or how she died, the lawyer said, the circumstantial evidence pointed "inexorably and comprehensively" to Mr Miller - and only to him.

Other evidence included examination of various computers, and text messages which, the lawyer suggested, were sent to "falsely show Charlotte was still alive after 1 November 2012".

When initially spoken to by police in May 2013, Mr Millar, who is originally from Coleraine, made a witness statement before he was later interviewed as a suspect in Miss Murray's disappearance.

The trial is expected to last four to five weeks.