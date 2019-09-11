Image caption A man was stabbed at an office in the Scottish Provident Building

"Terror" in a Belfast city centre office and a payout over a portrait of the Queen are among the stories on the front pages of Wednesday's papers.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with a knife attack in Belfast's Scottish Provident Building on Tuesday afternoon.

The paper says that a man in an office in the building suffered stab wounds to the arms and chest.

He staggered outside and collapsed on cafe chairs, the paper reports.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, it reports. A 24-year-old man has been arrested.

A woman who works in the building tells the Telegraph "it was unnerving, but the police were there very quickly", while another describes it as a "freak occurrence".

The News Letter returns to the story of a senior civil servant who was awarded £10,000 after he said he was offended by having to walk past portraits of the Queen.

The paper says that NIO minister Lord Duncan has suggested that the civil servant should consider giving the money to charity.

Image copyright John Walton/PA Image caption A civil servant received a payout of £10,000 after he said he was offended by portraits of the Queen

The issue came up in the House of Lords on Monday night where Ulster Unionist peer Lord Maginnis said the civil servant had also worked at the NIO's London office - where there is also a portrait of the Queen - without having been offended.

While he did not comment on that, Lord Duncan said "I might have thought that that money - even at this late stage - could be given to charity, That would be no bad thing."

The Irish News returns to the issue of Brexit and the Irish border for its lead story.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Sir Jeffery Donaldson issued a warning over a Northern Ireland-only backstop

It says the DUP has threatened to withdraw "consent and participation" from the Good Friday and St Andrews agreements in the event of a Northern Ireland-only backstop.

Speaking on BBC's Politics Live, Sir Jeffrey said: "If you want to protect the Good Friday Agreement remember it's cross community in nature.

"It doesn't rely solely on the whim of the Irish government and the nationalist community. It requires the buy-in of unionists and there isn't a single unionist politician or party that supports a Northern Ireland-only backstop or the current backstop."