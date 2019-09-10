Image caption Police said a 24-year-old man has been arrested following the incident

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed by another man armed with a knife inside the Scottish Provident building in Belfast city centre.

The incident happened at commercial premises in the building on Donegall Square West just before 14:00 BST on Tuesday.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man who was stabbed works in the building.

It is believed he sustained wounds to the chest and arms during the stabbing.

Police have appealed for information about the incident.