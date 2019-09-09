Image copyright Google

Commercial premises have been evacuated in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, after a suspicious object was found on Monday afternoon.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are currently at the scene of the security alert in the Minorca Place area of the town.

Police say the object is being examined, and the road is currently closed at the junction with Davys Street and Irish Quarter West.

They also appealed for information.

PSNI Insp Rory Bradley said: "We're grateful to the public for their patience while we carry out initial investigations."