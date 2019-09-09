Concern over mice infestation in west Belfast flats

Residents at a social housing apartment block in west Belfast have complained their homes are infested with mice.

Mairead McKee, who lives in one of the flats, said she found droppings inside her baby's cot.

Ms McKee said she has also seen mice jumping from her living room sofa in the North Howard Street complex,

Radius Housing, which runs the apartment building, said the problem was a result of overflowing bins.

A spokesperson for Radius said in a statement that it had worked with residents and Belfast City Council to raise awareness of the need to separate rubbish into the right bins to ensure collection.

"Unfortunately when council guidelines are not followed a build-up of rubbish may occur and this in turn can attract vermin," the spokesperson said.

Image caption Mairead McKee said she found droppings inside her baby's cot

Ms McKee, who has a three-month-old daughter, said: "They're running across the worktops and at night, you can just hear them running through the ceilings. They're under my bed. They're everywhere."

She added that pest control workers had called out nearly every week over the last year to tackle the problem.

'Chewed through'

Residents believe the mice are coming from a bin store below the apartments on the Falls Road.

Ms McKee says her mental health has suffered as a result of the mice and she is unable to sleep.

Image caption Residents have found mice droppings in their kitchen cupboards

Her neighbour, Chloe O'Neill has been experiencing similar problems.

"We've put down the sticky glue - and we've caught about five in one day," she said.

"Our flooring was completely chewed through. We had to lift all our flooring up and have then had to get it put down again - it's been that bad.

"We hear them in at the boiler, the wardrobes. Basically anywhere they can access from the skirting boards."

Image caption Residents say the building has had a mice problem for a number of years

Ms O'Neill, who is pregnant and is concerned for the arrival of her baby, said the infestation has been "non-stop for the last three years".

A spokesperson for Radius said: "The current expectation is that everyone will follow rubbish separation guidelines and unfortunately this is not the case.

"We have deployed private contractors and pest control experts at this site on 50 occasions over the last two years, however the problem continues."

The spokesperson added that Radius was taking further "pest control measures" across the building, and extra cleaning staff had been deployed this week.

"We will continue to work with tenants to encourage everyone to meet their responsibilities so that issues such as this do not arise in the future," he said.