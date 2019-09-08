A woman in her 60's has been left 'traumatised' after two men broke into her house at Gardiners Cross Road in Maguiresbridge, County Fermanagh.

Police say the woman was woken by the sound of glass breaking at around 1.30am on Sunday.

She was confronted by two men in her hall who demanded money.

A small sum of money and a bank card were taken by the men who then left the house.

Both men were described as being aged around 30 and wearing dark clothing.

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: "This was a terrifying ordeal and the occupant, a woman aged in her 60's, has been left traumatised."

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is appealing for anybody with any information about the burglary to contact them.