Image caption A mosaic coat of arms for Bishop Francis Brooks has been in Newry Cathedral for nearly 30 years

A mosaic floor in Newry Cathedral paying tribute to a bishop criticised for his handling of paedophile priest Malachy Finegan is to be removed.

The coat of arms in the cathedral is dedicated to Bishop Francis Brooks, who died in September 2010.

Archbishop Eamon Martin, the head of Ireland's Catholic Church, said it will be taken away, the Irish News reported.

A lawyer acting for Malachy Finegan's victims said he made the commitment in a letter.

Claire McKeegan, of Phoenix Law, said the mosaic would be removed as part of ongoing renovation work.

Ms McKeegan said the firm would be keeping pressure on the diocese to ensure it follows through on the commitment.

The installation has been in the church for almost thirty years.

Victims of Fr Finegan have criticised Bishop Brooks over his handling of abuse allegations.

In one instance of having abuse reported to him in 1994, Bishop Brooks sent Fr Finegan to England for treatment instead of contacting the police.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Fr Malachy Finegan was never questioned by police and died in 2002

A BBC Spotlight programme in 2018 included a number of allegations of abuse against Fr Finegan.

Following this, a dedicated PSNI team was set up to investigate.

'Steer away from outside counselling'

One of his victims, Sean Faloon, told BBC News NI that Fr Finnegan abused him for a total of eight years - starting in 1989.

"He told me if I ever came out about what was going on, or told anybody, it would ruin me for the rest of my life," said Mr Faloon.

Mr Faloon said he tried to bring the issue to Bishop Brooks.

"He suggested I steer away from outside counselling services as they could be steering me in the wrong direction, and could lead me in the wrong direction," claimed Mr Faloon.

As a result, he said that Bishop Brookes arranged for him to complete counselling sessions with a nun.