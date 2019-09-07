Image caption Both the anti-abortion rally (left) and pro-choice rally attracted large crowds in Belfast city centre on Saturday

Two rallies, one by those who support abortion law change in NI and the other by those who oppose it, have taken place in Belfast city centre.

Both protests attracted large crowds, and combined to close roads and halt traffic.

The rallies have taken place ahead of an anticipated change in the rules around abortion in Northern Ireland.

There is no statutory framework for permitting legal abortion in NI, unlike the rest of the UK.

In July, Parliament passed the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Act, which includes a provision putting a duty on the government to regulate to provide access to abortion in Northern Ireland.

The regulation will come into effect if the Stormont executive is not restored to Northern Ireland by 21 October.

The regulations would then be required to be in place by the end of March 2020.

A government report published this month said there would be a "criminal moratorium" if the devolved assembly is not restored.

The document, published by the Northern Ireland Office, said any change on abortion remained a "sensitive devolved issue", and the preference would be to have any legislative change brought forward by a restored executive.