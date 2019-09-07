A 27-year-old man has been shot in the leg in a paramilitary-style attack in west Belfast.

Police received a call about the incident on the Monagh Road at about 21:25 BST on Friday. The victim was taken to hospital.

Police described the attack as a "cowardly, despicable act" which had been carried out in a built-up area.

The PSNI is calling for anybody with any information about the attack to contact them.