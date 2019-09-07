Belfast shooting: Man injured in 'cowardly act'
- 7 September 2019
A 27-year-old man has been shot in the leg in a paramilitary-style attack in west Belfast.
Police received a call about the incident on the Monagh Road at about 21:25 BST on Friday. The victim was taken to hospital.
Police described the attack as a "cowardly, despicable act" which had been carried out in a built-up area.
The PSNI is calling for anybody with any information about the attack to contact them.