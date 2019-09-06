Image copyright Phelan family Image caption Brian Phelan died from stab wounds and was found outside of Newry in July 2018

A 28-year-old man will stand trial next spring for the murder of Bessbrook man Brian Phelan.

The father-of-two died from stab wounds and was found on the Carrivekeeney Road outside of Newry on 26 July 2018.

Daniel Martin James Carroll from Edward Street in Portadown denied murdering the 33-year-old.

Mr Carroll appeared before Newry Crown Court, sitting in Belfast. When the murder charge was put to him, he replied "not guilty".

The court heard the trial will start on 2 March 2020 and is expected to last three to four weeks.

There was no application for bail and the defendant was returned to custody.