Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pumpkin spice lattes have become a seasonal trend in Belfast

It's the first week of autumn and that's heralded the return of an unusual offering to our coffee shops.

Pumpkin spice lattes have become a seasonal trend in Belfast at this time of the year.

Coffee experts trace its origins to the influence of America, social media and Halloween, when traditionally pumpkins are carved.

So what is it?

If you are not aware of the seasonal coffee, it's a latte with an extra flavour, but instead of your usual flavours like caramel or vanilla, this one has a hint of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Why has it become a trend?

The coffee industry is a £10bn business in the UK, which is continuing to go from strength to strength. While retail shops have closed, coffee shops have thrived.

Image copyright belchonock Image caption The lattes feature a hint of cinnamon and nutmeg rather than vanilla or caramel

A report that consulted industry staff and consumers carried out by Allegra World Coffee Portal (AWCP) found that the coffee industry has had a consecutive growth in the last 20 years despite the economic downfall.

Although the origin of this sweet treat might be 4,000 miles away in America, coffee drinking is also big business in the UK, with AWCP chief executive Jeffrey Young, calling coffee drinking, "intrinsic to UK lifestyles".

Their research also found social media as the most effective form of marketing for many coffee businesses.

But what do the coffee drinkers think?

Love it or hate it, the country has become divided by the pumpkin spice latte.

Rachel Boyd, 27 enjoyed a coffee on a sunny September morning in Belfast city centre, saying that it is her favourite seasonal drink.

That's something that Jamie Walsh, 23, from Finaghy, agreed with.

Ryan Oglive, 28, from Worthing, went as far as saying they are "tastiest caffeinated drink you can buy".

But they don't have everyone convinced - 20-year-old Joy Kennedy, from Banbridge, said that they are "too sweet and sickly" and prefers coffee plain and simple.

Peter Moor, 21, from Belfast agreed that coffee should taste of coffee "and nothing else".