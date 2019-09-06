Image copyright PSNI Image caption Richard Gerard Scullion, 55, was found dead at a house in Banbridge

A man has been given a life sentence for the murder of Richard Scullion.

David Robert Boyd of Scarva Walk in Banbridge pleaded guilty to the murder.

The body of 55-year-old Mr Scullion was found in a flat in the Millmount Road area of Banbridge in July 2018. He had been stabbed twice in the back.

A tariff hearing will be held next month to determine how long Boyd, 29, must spend in jail before being considered for parole.

Following the guilty plea at Newry Crown Court sitting in Belfast, the defendant was told by Mr Justice Colton: "Having pleaded guilty to the offence of murder, I am obliged to impose a sentence of life imprisonment for you."

The tariff hearing is listed for 11 October.