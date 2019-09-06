Belfast schoolboy attacked in 'sectarian hate crime'
- 6 September 2019
An attack on a schoolboy in north Belfast, which was filmed and posted online, is being investigated by police as a sectarian hate crime.
The victim attended hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be serious and police said he has been discharged.
The short video showed a number of schoolboys running down the Crumlin Road on Thursday afternoon.
A police statement said officers are investigating the assault and the circumstances of the video.