Allegations about the roles of Martin McGuinness and Ian Paisley during the Troubles feature on the front pages of the newspapers on Friday.

The Irish News, News Letter, Belfast Telegraph and Daily Mirror all lead with claims from a new BBC Spotlight documentary to be broadcast next week.

The programme makers have obtained rare film footage showing Martin McGuinness, the former IRA commander and later deputy first minister, in the presence of people assembling a car bomb.

In other footage, he is is seen showing children weapons and ammunition.

A former senior army officer, David Hancock, also told the programme that DUP leader and future first minister Ian Paisley "financed" a UVF bombing in Kilkeel in 1969.

Chuckle bombers is the headline in the Daily Mirror, referencing the ministerial duo's media sobriquet as "the Chuckle brothers".

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith spoke in the House of Commons on Thursday

Elsewhere, the News Letter reports that the UK government will take steps over decision-making powers at the "earliest opportunity" if Stormont cannot be restored before a 31 October Brexit.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith indicated action would be taken when speaking in the House of Commons, but emphasised that in the coming weeks he will "be doing everything" he can "to support and encourage talks to succeed".

Sinn Féin and the SDLP have expressed their anger at any moves towards direct rule.

A number of the newspapers, including the Belfast Telegraph and Irish News, follow up on PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne's comments that the children of paramilitaries could be taken into care.

Speaking at a meeting of the Policing Board on Thursday, Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said the comment had caused "deep worry" and called on the chief constable to withdraw it.

The Telegraph said Mr Byrne refused to apologise for his remarks, and maintained it would be necessary for officers to take children into care in a small number of cases.

However, he said he was happy to withdraw "the interpretation that children are pawns, if that's what's been heard", adding it was not his intention.

The Irish News and Daily Mirror report that the murder of three RUC officers at Kinnego Embankment near Lurgan, County Armagh, in October 1982, is to be investigated by retired Bedfordshire chief constable Jon Boutcher.

The land mine blast claimed the lives of Royal Ulster Constabulary Sergeant Sean Quinn and constables Allan McCloy and Paul Hamilton.

Mr Boutcher is currently leading the ongoing inquiry into Operation Kenova, the activities of the Army's most senior spy with the IRA, known as Stakeknife.

Cat banished

Finally, one cat in Portadown, County Armagh, may have to look elsewhere for a snifter as it faces a ban from an off-licence in the town.

The Belfast Telegraph says the eviction of curious cat Susan from JD Tipler follows a complaint to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council's Environmental Health Department.

"Someone complained last year and an inspector came out to investigate," JD Tipler manager Dane Busby said.

"They didn't see any problems but now someone has threatened to complain again.

"The majority of customers adore Susan but some obviously don't - it's just easier if she moves on."