Image caption Dr David Nicholl had been advising the government on no-deal plans

The government is "winging it" in relation to medical preparations in the event of a no-deal Brexit, a doctor who had been involved in no-deal preparations has said.

Dr David Nicholl was speaking after Jacob Rees-Mogg criticised him in the Commons on Thursday.

The neurologist has warned that patients could come to harm in a no-deal over medicine supplies.

He had been advising the government as part of Operation Yellowhammer.

Mr Rees-Mogg has been criticised by MPs for comparing the pro-Remain doctor, who is originally from Northern Ireland, to the discredited Andrew Wakefield, who is widely blamed for the scare over the MMR jab.

Dr Nicholl, a consultant neurologist with Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust, called in to LBC Radio and asked the leader of the House of Commons what mortality rate he would accept if the UK were to leave the EU without a deal.

Mr Rees-Mogg said this was "the worst excess of Project Fear" and the doctor should be "quite ashamed".

On Thursday night, Dr Nicholl was supported by the chief medical officer for England, Professor Dame Sally Davies.

Dr Nicholl told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme on Thursday that "there is no such thing as a zero harm no-deal Brexit".

He added: "I have no doubt from what I have seen that some patients will die or come to harm as they could have difficulty accessing drugs."

Dr Nicholl went on to say that the government is "winging it" in terms of medical preparations.

He explained: "What has happened today is more important than Brexit because the government can seek the advice of experts such as myself.

"But if they don't like the advice given, they can defame them in parliament using parliamentary privilege."