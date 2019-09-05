Image copyright EPA Image caption Mr Smith became Northern Ireland Secretary in July, having served three years as government chief whip

The Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has admitted he was not consulted about the plan to suspend Parliament, before ministers were told at cabinet.

He was responding to a question from Labour about the impact of prorogation on NI.

Some MPs have expressed concern because of the lack of devolution at Stormont.

Mr Smith said if power-sharing talks did not succeed before Brexit, direct powers would need to be implemented "at pace".

Parliament is set to be effectively shut down next week, and is not due to return until mid-October for the Queen's Speech, where the government will lay out its programme for government.

Most of the Northern Ireland political parties have criticised the prime minister's decision as "anti-democratic".

Some MPs at Westminster have also said the move will have a bigger impact on Northern Ireland, where devolved government collapsed more than two years ago, because Parliament has had to pass some key legislation for Northern Ireland in the interim.

'Tricky decisions'

Mr Smith told MPs the decision to suspend Parliament was "not something that I nor my department was involved in" and that cabinet was updated shortly before the decision was announced.

He insisted his priority was to get power-sharing to return in Northern Ireland, before the UK is due to leave the EU on 31 October.

But he said if that did not happen, then the government needed to have direct powers "at the earliest opportunity".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Northern Ireland has been without an executive since January 2017

There have already been several warnings from government ministers that direct rule would need to be implemented in Northern Ireland, if a no-deal Brexit occurred.

"Powers are needed... so that in the run-up to a deal or no deal, that the very tricky decisions can be made," he told the Commons.

He added that he would meet the Tanaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Simon Coveney on Friday, to discuss plans to "intensify" the talks process next week.

'Collateral damage'

The chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, Simon Hoare, said the impression from some sections of government was that Northern Ireland would be "collateral damage" in the Brexit process.

He asked Mr Smith whether Northern Ireland had been referenced in the legal advice on prorogation.

Skip Twitter post by @nicholaswatt Deep unease in Whitehall at No 10 failure to consult the NI secretary who is not any old cabinet minister. Julian Smith told MPs that deal or no deal tricky decisions about NI will have to be made at pace. And the commons is not due back until 3 days before EU summit — Nicholas Watt (@nicholaswatt) September 5, 2019 Report

But the secretary of state said he could not comment further on the legal advice.

The secretary of state also said the government hoped to include legislation to provide compensation to victims of Historical Institutional Abuse in the Queen's Speech.

Legislation on the matter has been stalled because of the collapse of the power-sharing government at Stormont.

NI has been without a government since January 2017, when the power-sharing DUP/Sinn Féin coalition collapsed.

But he said the government was determined to deal with the issue "once and for all".

Northern Ireland and direct rule

Northern Ireland was ruled directly from Westminster between 1972 - when the Northern Ireland Parliament was prorogued - and 1999 when the new power-sharing assembly was established.

Direct rule was introduced again on a number of periods when power-sharing broke down, including between 2002 and 2007.

The system has so far not been re-introduced during the current impasse, but some have accused the Northern Ireland secretary of presiding over "direct rule in all but name".